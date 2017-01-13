Water Main Break Forces Shutdown Of Water Services To LAX Terminal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Restrooms were shut down and passengers were advised to not drink from water fountains after a water main break forced the shutdown of a line at Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 5.

The water main break happened at about 10:30 a.m. Friday on the lower arrival level of the Central Terminal Area in front of Terminal 5. The line has since been shut down.

Water main break at T5-passengers advised to arrive early & use adjacent terminal restrooms; do not drink from terminal water fountains — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 13, 2017

Airport officials say restrooms and hand-wash stations were delivered to the terminal, and personnel are also handing out bottled water to passengers. Concessions in Terminal 5 are still open but are not serving hot food.

[PIC] Water main break at T5. Portable bathrooms/hand washing stations now at T5; Guest services also on-site handing out bottled water. pic.twitter.com/sX3o2e7tce — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 13, 2017

There were no reports of flight delays, but the curb lane in front of Terminal 5 on the lower arrival level was closed while heavy construction equipment was brought in to excavate the pavement so the water main can be repaired.

Passengers were advised to arrive at LAX early to allow for the inconvenience of using adjacent terminal restrooms.