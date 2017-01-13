Suspects Arrested In Murder Of LASD Sergeant Accused Of Helping Alleged Killer Evade Capture

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Five people – including four accused of trying to help the alleged killer of LASD Sgt. Steve Owen evade capture – have been arrested, authorities said Friday.
Sheriff’s officials say four of the suspects are believed to have helped murder suspect Trenton Lovell evade arrest after the Oct. 5 shooting.
The fifth suspect was arrested for outstanding warrants during yesterday’s arrests, according to the sheriff’s department.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.