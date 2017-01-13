SpaceX Set For First Rocket Launch Since Explosion

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Hawthorne-based SpaceX will attempt its first launch Saturday, more than four months after a launch pad explosion destroyed a similar rocket and communications satellite.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which is carrying 10 satellites for Iridium Communications, will launch at 9:54 a.m. Pacific time from Vandenberg Air Force Base north of Lompoc. The launch was approved by the FAA Friday, according to a news release from Vandenberg.

On Sept. 1, 2016, the Falcon 9 rocket exploded at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida while it was being fueled ahead of a standard pre-launch test. SpaceX said the explosion occurred around the upper-stage oxygen tank.

According to CBS News, the rocket and satellite it was carrying at the time were valued at $262 million. SpaceX determined the explosion was caused by the rocket’s helium tank, CBS News reported.

These 10 satellites will be the first of 70 SpaceX is launching for Iridium NEXT. The Iridium satellites are used for mobile voice and data satellite communications.