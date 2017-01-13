Man, Woman Shot Dead In Pomona

January 13, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: double killing, pomona

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — A man and woman were discovered shot to death in a crashed vehicle in Pomona Friday morning.

The Pomona Police Department reports the victims were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle that crashed into the front yard of a home in the 2200 block of Larchmont Street before 11:05 a.m. Los Angeles County firefighters attempted live-saving measures, but the two died at the scene.

The victims were described as black and between 25 and 30 years of age. Their names were not released.

Police did not release suspect information or a motive. Anyone with information should call Pomona police at 909-620-2085, Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

