Man Killed, Woman And Child Injured In Attack Near Corona

CORONA (CBSLA.com) — A man was killed and a woman and child were injured during a possible domestic assault in a gated community south of Corona in the early morning hours Friday.

The attack occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the 8400 block of Renwick Drive, in a Glen Ivy enclave known as The Retreat, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies discovered the three victims in a residence.

The man, woman and child were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman remains in critical condition and the child is expected to survive.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson told CBS2 the incident is being treated as a domestic assault. The sheriff’s department does not believe there is a suspect at large.

No names were released. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s department Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)