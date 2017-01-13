Man Killed, Woman And Child Injured In Attack Near Corona

January 13, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Corona, Domestic Assault

CORONA (CBSLA.com) — A man was killed and a woman and child were injured during a possible domestic assault in a gated community south of Corona in the early morning hours Friday.

The attack occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the 8400 block of Renwick Drive, in a Glen Ivy enclave known as The Retreat, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies discovered the three victims in a residence.

The man, woman and child were taken to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman remains in critical condition and the child is expected to survive.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson told CBS2 the incident is being treated as a domestic assault. The sheriff’s department does not believe there is a suspect at large.

No names were released. Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s department Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia