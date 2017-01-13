Judge Revokes Release Of ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ Christopher Hubbart

January 13, 2017 1:06 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Serial rapist Christopher Hubbart will be recommitted to Coalinga State Hospital for a minimum of a year after a Santa Clara judge revoked his conditional release Friday.

The seven-page ruling was issued Friday following a two-day hearing, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

“Christopher Hubbart is a prolific serial rapist and even after years of treatment he remains a danger to women,” Lacey said in a statement. “Today’s ruling reaffirms our belief that he should remain in a state hospital for treatment.”

Hubbart was taken into custody at the Lake Los Angeles home where he had been living in August after violating several terms of his conditional release, including failing five polygraph tests.

Known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” Hubbart admitted to raping dozens of women between 1971 and 1982 and was designated a sexually violent predator in 1996. He had been in the custody of the Department of State Hospitals until he was granted a conditional release to a Lake Los Angeles home, near Palmdale, amid protests from outraged neighbors.

