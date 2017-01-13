Former Volunteer Football Coach Gets 36 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting 5 Male Teens

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A former volunteer football coach was sentenced Friday to more than 36 years in state prison for sexually assaulting five boys.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced that Jaime Jimenez, 48, of Los Angeles, also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In November, Jimenez pleaded no contest to two felony counts each of continuous sexual abuse on a child under 14 years old and lewd act on a child 14 to 15-years-old. He also pleased no contest to one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

Deputy D.A. Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division prosecuted the case.

Jimenez volunteered at Franklin High School in Highland Park. He sexually assaulted five boys ranging in ages from 13 to 16.

All of the incidents occurred between August 2002 and December 2014. The D.A. said one occurred on school grounds.