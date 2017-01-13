Dodgers Avoid Arbitration With Grandal, 3 Others; Trade Micah Johnson To Braves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Yasmani Grandal and pitchers Luis Avilan, Josh Fields and Alex Wood agreed Friday to one-year deals with the Los Angeles Dodgers, avoiding arbitration.

Grandal’s deal is worth $5.5 million. While Wood gets $2.8 million, Avilan $1.5 million and Fields $1.05 million

Grandal hit .228 last season with 72 RBIs and 27 home runs, which tied for the team lead and ranked second among major league catchers. The 28-year-old switch hitter, who made $2.8 million, hit his stride in July when he batted .324 with eight homers in 68 at-bats.

He wasn’t as effective in the postseason, hitting .107 with one homer and three RBIs.

Grandal began last season on the disabled list with right forearm soreness after spending last winter recovering from right shoulder surgery.

Avilan moved last season between the majors and minors. The left-hander had a 3-0 record and a 3.20 ERA in 27 games with the Dodgers, and he earned $1.39 million.

Fields was acquired by Los Angeles at the non-waiver trade deadline from Houston in exchange for Cuban outfielder Yordan Alvarez, and he earned a spot on the postseason roster. The right-hander had a 1-0 record and 2.79 ERA in 19 1/3 innings after being traded to the Dodgers, and he made $900,000.

Wood was limited by injuries last season when he made 10 starts in 14 games and made $530,000. He had a 1-4 record and 3.73 ERA. The left-hander made four appearances out of the bullpen after coming off the disabled list late in the season.

In another move, the Dodgers traded infielder Micah Johnson to the Atlanta Braves for a player to be named later or cash. Johnson was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for free-agent closer Kenley Jansen.

Jansen received an $80 million, five-year deal. His agreement has a $16 million average annual value and raises the Dodgers’ projected luxury tax payroll to about $230 million if there are no major roster changes. The club would be hit with a tax of about $19 million.

