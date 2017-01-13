$50K Reward Offered For Driver Wanted In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — City leaders offered a $50,000 reward Friday for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a 23-year-old woman in downtown Los Angeles.

According to police, Jacqueline Hernandez was fatally struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2015, as she crossed 12th Street near Paloma in the Fashion District.

Paramedics transported Hernandez to a hospital where she later died, just eight days before her 24th birthday.

A preliminary investigation revealed Hernandez ran across the intersection after an interview. She slipped and fell, and was subsequently struck by the vehicle.

Security video showed the driver of the car stopped, looked at Hernandez, and then drove off.

Detectives described the hit-and-run vehicle as a gray or black 2015-16 BMW 428i. No license plate number was available for the car.

The driver appeared to be an Asian man who is believed to be around 40 years of age and stands around 6-feet tall.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at (213) 833-3746.

