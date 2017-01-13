California Congressman Announces He Will Not Attend Trump Inauguration

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, a Democrat from California, announced Friday that he will not attend the Inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump.

“The peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next is a uniquely American tradition that defines our democracy. Inaugurations are a time for our Presidents to ignite hope, demonstrate humility, and espouse faithfulness to the principles enumerated in the Constitution. The President-elect has yet to demonstrate these traits, and it is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the Inauguration on January 20, 2017,” DeSaulnier wrote.

He added, “I was hopeful the President-elect would turn away from the divisive and contentious behavior exhibited during the campaign and embrace a message to unify all Americans. Sadly, we have witnessed one polarizing action after another. Since being elected, he has demonstrated hostility toward our free and open press, committed to gutting health insurance for millions of hardworking families, and is filling his cabinet with nominees more closely aligned with Wall Street than Main Street.”

DeSaulnier — who represents California’s 11th district — is clearly not a fan of the way the incoming president does business.

“As a student of American history, I cannot sit idly by and normalize a president who has displayed disregard for our past traditions and Constitution. In this critical period of transition, I am reminded of when Benjamin Franklin exited the Constitutional Convention at its completion and approached a group of citizens, one of whom asked ‘Mr. Franklin, what have you given us?’ to which he replied ‘A republic, if you can keep it.’ On Inauguration Day, I will not be in attendance, but instead preparing to do all I can to keep our republic,”

For more about the congressman, first elected in 2014, click here.