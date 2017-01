EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA.com) — A train derailed in El Segundo Thursday afternoon, forcing the closure of a local street and snarling traffic in the area.

El Segundo police advised drivers to avoid Douglas Street between El Segundo Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave.

The contents of the overturned tanker were not immediately known.

ESFD is onscene of an incident/several derailed train cars in the area of Chapman Way and Douglas Street. No evacs at this time. pic.twitter.com/FZ5ZtEQ9U8 — El Segundo Fire Dept (@dept_el) January 12, 2017

No injuries or evacuations were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.