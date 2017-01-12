Temple City Man Booked For Murder, Attempted Murder For Samurai Sword Attack

TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA.com) — A Temple City man was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder Thursday after a woman was found stabbed with an ornamental samurai sword.

Johnny Ralph Perales, 44, is being held without bail in the slaying of 40-year-old Diane Alarcon and the attempted murder of a 42-year-old man who was also stabbed in the attack at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Temple City Boulevard, Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Trina Schrader said.

According to sheriff’s Lt. John Corina, the suspect walked into the home and attacked the woman with a wrench, and then stabbed her with an ornamental sword that was in the house.

The woman’s companion, who had been sitting inside the home with her when the suspect entered, tried to stop the attack, but the suspect struck him several times with the sword, then ran out the front door, Schrader said.

After deputies contained the area, “the suspect emerged from between two houses and surrendered,” Schrader said.

The second victim suffered a stab wound during the attack and was treated at a hospital and released.

“It is believed the suspect and the female victim knew each other, but it is still unclear at this time why the suspect attacked the victims,” Schrader said.

The sword and wrench were recovered at the scene. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor puncture wound and was later booked at the sheriff’s Temple Station on suspicion of murder.

The woman’s 10-year-old son was home at the time, but was not injured, according to reports from the scene.

