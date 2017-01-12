Morning Rain Causes Tree To Fall In Glassell Park

GLASSELL PARK (CBSLA.com) — Early morning rain uprooted a tree Thursday in a neighborhood in Glassell Park.
The incident was reported shortly after midnight on Avenue 33 near Bushwick Street.
CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported the tree ripped pavement from the sidewalk and fell on top of a Kia parked on the street, which subsequently crushed the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
According to the National Weather Service, the rain marks the third storm this week.
Forecasters expect the intensity of rainfall to increase throughout the afternoon.
Officials will investigate what caused the tree to fall.