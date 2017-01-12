Third Rain Storm Hits Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A cold storm system struck the Southland Thursday, creating a risk of mud and debris flows.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch will be in effect in the San Gabriel Mountains and the Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys through tonight.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in Los Angeles County, which could create the potential for mud and debris flows in recent burn areas.

Forecasters say there could be urban roadway flooding during the peak of the storm.

Temperatures will reach the low 50s to the low 60s.

