President Obama Surprises Biden With Nation’s Highest Civilian Honor

January 12, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: Joe Biden, Medal Of Honor, President Obama

WASHINGTON (CBSLA.com) —   President Obama surprised his vice president Thursday.

The president awarded Joe Biden the nation’s highest civilian award, the medal of freedom.

The president joked that giving the award to Biden would allow the internet one last chance to make fun of their bromance.

Jokes aside, the president thanked Biden for his long commitment to public life.

Biden has held elected office for 44 years.

“I wanted to get some folks together to pay tribute to somebody who’s not only been by my side for the duration of this amazing journey, but somebody who has devoted his entire professional life to service to this country,” Obama said.

Obama called Biden his literal brother and said he was “the best vice president America’s ever had.”

A teary Biden returned the accolades.

“This honor is not only well beyond what I deserve, but it’s a reflection of the extent and generosity of your spirit,” Biden told Obama.

Obama — making fun of Biden’s once saying passing health care was a “big f—-ing deal” on an open mic, told Biden his getting the medal of freedom was of course, “A big deal.” The president left out the expletive.

The medal was given “with distinction” and honor only afforded to three other people, Ronald Reagan, Colin Powell and Pope John Paull II.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia