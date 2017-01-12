Nordstrom To Close Santa Ana Store

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Nordstrom says it will close its MainPlace Mall store in Santa Ana on March 17.

“We’ve enjoyed taking care of customers at MainPlace for 29 years, but believe our other nearby locations will better serve them longer term,” Jamie Nordstrom, president of stores for Nordstrom Inc., said in a statement.

The company will be opening stores in Century City and La Jolla, and reopen its South Coast Plaza store after an extensive remodel.

The Santa Ana store closure will affect about 195 non-seasonal employees.

“Fortunately we have 18 nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores, so we’ll have a job for anyone who wants to stay with us,” Nordstrom said. The company says employees who do not have a role at another store and remain until their last scheduled shift will receive a separation plan.

The company operates five Nordstrom stores in Orange County: at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa; Fashion Island in Newport Beach; the Irvine Spectrum Center; Brea Mall; and The Shops at Mission Viejo.

Nordstrom is the latest retailer to announce a store closure in Southern California.

Last week, Sears announced it would close 150 stores, 109 of them Kmart locations, and sell its well-known Craftsman brand to raise cash. On the same day, Macy’s said it was cutting 10,000 jobs and moving forward with plans to close 68 stores.

