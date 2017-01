LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The San Diego Chargers announced Thursday morning that they plan to move the franchise to Los Angeles for the 2017 NFL season.

In doing so, they unveiled their logo they intend to use in LA, and users on social media voiced their opinion about it.

"It's sort of like the Dodgers but the font is edgy and there's a lightning bolt" -Graphic designer that somehow got paid for this. pic.twitter.com/NNCwUtif9I — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 12, 2017

The LA Chargers logo looks like some just peeped the Dodgers logo, clicked 'italicize' and turned it in. I'm sick pic.twitter.com/TzZoSSY4W1 — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) January 12, 2017

@NFL @Chargers when u throw in a lightning bolt on the dodger logo pic.twitter.com/2gxL309kWf — ev (@Titsguy) January 12, 2017