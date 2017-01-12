Hot-Shooting Utah Upsets No. 25 USC, 86-64

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devon Daniels scored 17 points and Utah earned its first win against a ranked team this season with an 86-64 victory over No. 25 USC on Thursday night.

The Utes overcame a sluggish start and throttled the Trojans for the final 35 minutes of the game.

Utah fell behind 10-0 at the start and then dominated the rest of the first half to take a 44-31 lead. The Utes seemed to sleepwalk through the first 4-plus minutes, shooting 0 for 5 from the field before hitting 18 of 23 (78.3 percent) of its shots the rest of the half.

The Trojans went in the opposite direction after the opening 10-point run and shot just 30.8 percent the rest of the half after a 4-for-6 start.

USC never truly threatened in the second half and got no closer than an eight-point deficit.

Daniels finished two points shy of his career high, and David Collette and Lorenzo Bonam added 15 apiece for the Utes. Kyle Kuzma recorded another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Chimezie Metu paced USC with 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans were outclassed after the opening minutes. Their shooting was a dismal 36.7 percent for the game and they failed to take advantage of their athleticism. USC needs wins so the 14-0 nonconference record doesn’t turn into fool’s gold.

Utah: Nothing comes simple for the Utes. They have the talent to be a Top 25 team and an outside contender in the conference, but there are too many lulls and silly mistakes like the game-opening 10-0 run. Utah, however, showed what it can be when things are clicking.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

USC: Back-to-back losses to unranked Cal and Utah could drop the Trojans out of the Top 25.

Utah: The Utes finally have a win over a ranked team, but are unlikely to find themselves ranked next week unless they upset UCLA on Saturday.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Utah shot a season-high 52.9 percent from 3-point range as six players hit a shot from behind the arc.

UP NEXT

USC: The Trojans travel to face a struggling Colorado team on Sunday that began the conference season 0-3.

Utah: The Utes host No. 4 UCLA and the Pac-12’s No. 3 and No. 4 scorers in TJ Leaf and Bryce Alford on Saturday.

