BUENA PARK (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters Thursday worked to extinguish a second-alarm blaze that is burning at a fire station near Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. near Western and La Palma avenues.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, at least one fire truck has been destroyed by flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Western Avenue will remain closed in both directions until further notice.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.