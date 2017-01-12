Chewbacca Actor Helps Star Wars Fan Get Life-Saving Lung Transplant

January 12, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: Chewbacca, Kathlyn Chassey, Lung Transplant, Peter Mayhew, Star Wars Fan, UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, Westwood

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — It seemed the force was with Kathlyn Chassey, who was so sick she almost died.

She was born with cystic fibrosis, which can cause severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

When Chassey’s lungs were shutting down, doctors in her home state of Texas put her on an artificial lung. But time was running out.

“We were planning her funeral,” said Chassey’s mother, Julieann.

The 24-year-old’s only hope was a lung transplant. But every hospital she approached in the Southwest turned her down because they said her case was too risky.

“Everybody needs a chance, and I needed a chance,” Chassey said.

Her parents refused to give up and reached out to Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies. He is also a Texas resident.

The Chasseys befriended Mayhew at a Star Wars convention when Kathlyn was a small child. They had a photo taken in which she was standing next to Mayhew smiling.

Mayhew immediately took to social media to plead for any hospital to take a chance on his young friend he called the “littlest wookiee.”

“That night, a website went live. Tweets went out. Facebook messages went out. And it was surreal,” Mrs. Chassey recalled.

Dr. Abbas Ardehali, a cardiothoracic surgeon at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center heard Chewbacca’s roar and agreed to do the surgery.

“We felt that it’s our duty and obligation to provide her with that therapy,” Ardehali said.

On Dec. 12, the Air Force’s 59th Medical Wing flew Kathlyn from San Antonio to Southern California on a transport plane. Chassey’s father is in the Air Force.

Once in Westwood, she was listed for transplant and got her new lungs right after Christmas – all because one doctor said yes.

“He’s a hero. He’s my hero,” Chassey called Dr. Ardehali. “I can breathe. That first breath I took when I woke up after the transplant. It felt so clear.”

She recently was released from the hospital but must remain in Southern California for a few more months so doctors can monitor her. They expect her to make a full recovery.

The devoted Star Wars fan said she owes her life to Mayhew and his wife, Angie.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia