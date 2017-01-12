CBS Interactive Special Will Allow Viewer To Pick Greatest Super Bowl Commercial

January 12, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Interactive, Super Bowl Commercials

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —  An interactive countdown special where viewers will be able to vote live for their favorite  classic Super Bowl commercial, will be broadcast Tuesday, Jan. 31 (8-9 p.m. PT) on CBS.

This year, five blockbuster, star-studded Super Bowl spots representing “Bigger is Better” face off against five smaller, simple yet powerful spots that represent the argument “Less is More.”

The special will be hosted by former pro quarterback Boomer Esiason — an analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL pre-game show “The NFL Today” –, and Daniela Ruah, star of “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

The live special will originate from NRG Stadium in Houston, home of “Super Bowl LI.”

Beginning today, viewers can vote for their favorite classic Super Bowl commercials, pitting “Bigger is Better” against “Less is More.”

Esiason will champion his favorite “Bigger is Better” commercials, including Apple’s “1984” and the NFL’s “Super Bowl Babies Choir” featuring Seal. Ruah will advocate for the “Less is More” spots, such as Budweiser’s “Lost Dog” from 2015 and Victoria’s Secret’s “Adriana.”

These commercials go head-to-head on www.cbs.com/superbowl/commercials, where fans can vote to determine the top two Super Bowl commercials.

One “Bigger is Better” and one “Less is More” commercial will advance to the live vote. Viewers will decide the outcome, and the winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

This year’s special will also feature the world premiere of perennial Super Bowl powerhouse GoDaddy’s commercial before Super Bowl Sunday and Buick’s hotly-anticipated spot.

In addition, “Entertainment Tonight,” co-host Kevin Frazier will report from country artist Kane Brown’s concert at The House of Blues in Houston. Also, Frazier will sit down with supermodel Cindy Crawford to look back at her famous 1992 Pepsi commercial on its 25th anniversary.

