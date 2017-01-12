Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Orange County – January 13

The weekend is in sight and the anticipation of a little recreation starts to become more and more of a reality. It’s easy to get so excited that actually planning what to do falls by the wayside. It’s important to pair that enthusiasm with a bit of healthy pre-planning. Living in Southern California, there is no shortage of things to see and places to visit, but trying to find the right options can get tedious. Here is our concise list of some of the better choices considering everything from budget to age group.

Friday, January 13



NEON

Orange County Museum of Art

850 San Clemente Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 759-1122

www.ocma.net Orange County Museum of Art850 San Clemente Dr.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 759-1122 Housing an impressive collection of art, the Orange County Museum of Art also offers a variety of programming that goes well beyond traditional exhibits. On Fridays the museum is free and part of their calendar of events includes their Cinema Orange series. This week’s installment features Neon, the documentary that chronicles the 100 year history of the neon light and how it has become a standard of signage across cultures. The film also looks at how the craft is dying out and being replaced by the LED. Following the film, a Q&A with architectural historian Alan Hess and artist Michael Flechtner will further detail the art of Neon and why it shouldn’t be overlooked.

Saturday, January 14



Monster Jam

Angel Stadium

2000 E Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

www.monsterjam.com Angel Stadium2000 E Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806 The beauty of Monster Trucks is whether you are mechanically inclined or not, the sheer spectacle of watching this automotive giants rumble through a sports arena is universally impressive. Between the freestyle competition that basically pits drivers in a game of Can You Top This and the drama of the head-to-head races, it’s no wonder Monster Jam continues to be one of the most fan friendly motorsport events. Whenever the tour rolls through town the tickets are incredible hot. With these machines kicking up dirt and flying through the air, the volume emitting from Angel Stadium this weekend will be part horsepower and part audience enthusiasm. Get your adrenaline fix by checking out one of the best shows on wheels.





Take A Dance Class

Historic Fullerton Ballroom

114 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92832-1909

(714) 525-5155

www.fullertonballroom.com Historic Fullerton Ballroom114 E. Commonwealth Ave.Fullerton, CA 92832-1909(714) 525-5155 For a healthy group of people, taking a dance class is one of those bucket list type of things that few people ever follow through with. There is something about the intimacy and the fluid movement of dancing in tandem with a partner that really is invigorating. For those that regularly dance, it’s plain to see what the appeal is. For everyone else, Fullerton’s Historic Ballroom is offering a bit of extra encouragement to get you to experience what the fuss is all about. Offering regular weekend classes that range from the waltz to swing, trained professionals cater to beginner and intermediate skill sets, while perfecting their own expertise. In addition to the informed instruction, the ballroom harnesses a historic charm that really does complete the experience. Strap on your dancing shoes and bring your partner. It’s time to scratch this one off the must-try list.

Sunday, January 15



A Tribute to Mike “Gabby” Gaborno

The Observatory

3503 S Harbor Blvd.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 957-0600

www.observatoryoc.com The Observatory3503 S Harbor Blvd.Santa Ana, CA 92704(714) 957-0600 Punk music in Southern California is less about genre than it is lifestyle. The kind of influence that Southern California punk touts is evident as the music from decades ago continues to its relevance among new generations from all walks of life. Among the more revered voices of the community, Mike ‘Gabby’ Gaborno had long remained at the top of a very short list. As the frontman for essential outfits like Manic Hispanic and Cadillac Tramps, ‘Gabby’ was a fixture. He recently lost his battle with cancer and while the community continues to grieve, they have galvanized. Sunday night all of the bands that ‘Gabby’ loaned his talents to will hit the stage at the Observatory for one last party to celebrate the life of an important performer and respected man. All proceeds will go to the family.





Visit Crystal Cove State Park

8471 N Pacific Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-3539

www.crystalcovestatepark.org 8471 N Pacific Coast HwyLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-3539 Few places can boast the kind of scenic serenity that Crystal Cover does. At all of 3-miles, this stretch of Pacific Coast is easily one of the most spectacular slices of California. The coastal cliffs meet with the sandy shore in a scene straight out of From Here to Eternity. The park is a fantastic place to do absolutely nothing and unplug for an afternoon. The salty air, the crash of the waves, and an eventual sunset make a visit to Crystal Cove a local option if a little piece of heaven is on the agenda.

