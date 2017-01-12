Best Activities To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – January 13

California is getting a sorely needed dose of rain and snow. Normally, the soggy weather would prompt people to retreat to the couch and watch movies, but the welcomed water this time around seems to be inciting people to get out and enjoy it. It’s been a long time since winter has felt like winter and because of that, people seem excited to strap on a coat, some boots, and a use their umbrellas. Coupled with some great weather is a weekend full of interesting options in Los Angeles.

Friday, January 13



Celebrate The Beginning Of dineL.A.

Multiple Restaurants Multiple Restaurants It’s time to put all those New Year’s diet resolutions on hold, because dineL.A. is back! For two delicious weeks, over 300 restaurants around the city are participating in the winter edition of this foodie favorite. Specially-priced lunch and dinner menus create the perfect time to try something new, or enjoy an old favorite. See who is participating and the best restaurants to visit using our Guide to 2017’s Winter dineL.A.





Visit The 2017 L.A. Art Show

www.laartshow.com Los Angeles Convention Center1201 South Figueroa Street West HallLos Angeles, CA 90015 The L.A. Art Show has been functioning as the aggregate to a national creative community for decades. To frame a bit of perspective, this 150,000 square foot collection of galleries and artists from around the world works like a convention for the art community. Last year, the event garnered some 70,000 visitors from all walks of life with one commonality, appreciation for creativity. Featuring upwards of nearly 100 participating galleries from all corners of the globe, the individual curation is augmented by programming from regional artistic institutions like LACMA, MOLAA, The Getty, and The Broad. Blurring medium lines and doubling down on artistic innovation, the LA Art Show showcases the world’s very best in what is actual feast for the senses. High culture will be on full display this weekend in Downtown Los Angeles.

Saturday, January 14



Toruk – The First Flight

Cirque Du Soleil

www.cirquedusoleil.com Cirque Du SoleilThe Forum3900 W Manchester Blvd.Inglewood, CA 90305 While the Cirque Du Soleil production based on the Avatar film franchise has been making the rounds in Southern California, Toruk’s First Flight is now launching from the Forum in Inglewood. While most Soleil performances rely more on spectacle than storyline, Toruk is essentially a prequel to the James Cameron film and loosely incorporates some of the film’s fundamental themes. Ultimately, like all Cirque Du Soleil shows, the allure is the high-flying acrobatics and sheer physicality of what is happening in the middle of the room. A combination of acrobats and contortionists manage to frame a story with their graceful movement. That alone is worth the price of admission.





See A Great Comedy Series

www.comedyandmagicclub.com Comedy & Magic Club1018 Hermosa Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 372-1193 The Comedy and Magic Club has quietly spent years cultivating a reputation as one of the best stages for working comedians in the nation. Among the more high profile regulars is Jay Leno, who has been doing a Sunday night residency for years, even during his time as a late night television fixture. Anchoring the hub of Hermosa’s bars, restaurants, and scenic pier, the Comedy and Magic Club regularly features headlining talent and major names looking to sharpen their set. Performances that could easily sell out significantly bigger venues happen monthly at the Comedy and Magic Club with comedians all citing the quality of the audience that shows up there. The club also doubles as a museum that features memorabilia from the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Lucille Ball, Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Ray Romano, and more.

Sunday, January 15



Smorgasburg

la.smorgasburg.com 785 Bay St.Los Angeles, CA 90021(718) 928-6603 Driving the resurgence of enrichment projects like ROW DTLA, the Alameda Produce Market is home base for Smorgasburg on Sundays. After a brief break for the holiday, the culinary open-air marketplace is back with a host of vendors that best encapsulate the diverse culinary identity of Los Angeles. In addition, the gourmet haven hosts a meticulously selected list of vendors that range from design, crafts, fashion, vintage goods, and wellness to ensure that some shopping happens between all that snacking. The five-acre site is a brilliant stroke of ingenuity and energy in an unexpected corner of Downtown and a great way to spend your Sunday.





Visit The Hollywood Heritage Museum

www.hollywoodheritage.org 2100 Highland Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90046(323) 874-4005 Housed in the Lasky-DeMille Barn, the Hollywood Heritage Museum has been a sanctuary of early Hollywood treasures for decades. Preserving the history and chronicling the development of Hollywood, the museum is brimming with everything from movie props, film memorabilia, cherished photography, and timeless documents. The museum even screens silent films occasionally in cooperation with the Silent Society. Featuring guest speakers and special event programming, the museum does a great job of providing historical context while keeping their content entertaining. The silver screen is fundamental to Southern California and the Hollywood Heritage Museum helps to highlight the history behind the industry that helped shape the region.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.