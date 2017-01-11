The Fab Mom On 2: Choosing A Preschool

Resources that provide credible and quality information, insight and advice regarding preschools in the Los Angeles area can be found here:

LA Parent Magazine‘s Education section. Learn more about play-based vs academic-based preschools here.

LAUP.net offers Los Angeles insight in the areas of program quality assessments, family support and advocacy to improve preschool programs across Los Angeles County.

Parents Education League of Los Angeles also provides a variety of school fairs and workshops throughout the year.

