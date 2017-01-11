Taco Bell Going National With Fried Chicken Taco Shell

IRVINE (CBSLA.com/AP) — Taco Bell plans to go nationwide this month with its latest concoction: a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken.

Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken. The rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

The Irvine-based fast food chain says the taco tested well in markets in Bakersfield and Kansas City, Missouri, over the past two years.

It will be available at Taco Bells across the country on Jan. 26.

Many social media users were excited, or at least cautiously optimistic, about the taco shell innovation.

Others said they’re not big fans of fried chicken as a starch substitute.

Sorry, Taco Bell. KFC has taught me to never trust a fast-food option that uses fried chicken breast as the bread of their sandwich… — La'Ron S. Readus (@Readus_101) January 11, 2017

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)