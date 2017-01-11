3 Reasons Why Running A Business In Los Angeles Is Unlike Running A Business Anywhere Else

Los Angeles is a city unlike any other in the United States, and running a business here also makes for a unique experience. As the entertainment capital of the United States, Los Angeles is home to a number of trend setters, and other industries are quickly growing in the city as well. Small business ownership in L.A. is different than anywhere else, and here are a few reasons why.

An ample pool of candidates

With its thriving tech industry, and its contributions to the fields of biotech and biomedical research, Los Angeles has fast become a destination for bright people. The city is also home to three of the Top 25 Universities as named by U.S. News and World Report. In the L.A. area, you will likely find a large selection of smart, qualified employees and customers.

Celebrity clientele could mean tons of publicity

It’s no secret that Los Angeles is home to many of the rich and famous, and if your product becomes a celebrity fave, it could mean excellent publicity for your business. For example, L.A. based cupcake bakery Sprinkles quickly became a cult favorite after it opened in 2005, but its celebrity fans allowed the brand to build recognition all over the country. Sprinkles has since grown to 17 locations throughout the United States.

Easy access to international trade

As one of the busiest hubs on the West Coast, Los Angeles makes international trade convenient for businesses. According to the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, “L.A. County is the best place to conduct international trade, with Customs District trade values in excess of $400 billion; the two largest sea ports in the Western hemisphere handling over 40 percent of the inbound U.S. containerized freight.” L.A.’s manufacturing industry is also booming as well, so finding people to make your product will be easier than it might be in other cities.

Los Angeles may be famous for its weather, its glamour and its style, but there are many other reasons to consider when running your business here. Those listed above are merely a few of the many reasons for which running a business in L.A. is rewarding.

