Report: Chargers To Announce Move To Los Angeles

January 11, 2017 8:35 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The San Diego Chargers are expected to announce Thursday that they will move the team to Los Angeles, giving the city two NFL teams after two decades without one.

Team chairman Dean Spanos confirmed to the San Diego Union-Tribune Wednesday night that he is expected to inform team employees of the move to L.A. at a meeting at 8 a.m.

The story was reported earlier by ESPN. That report said Spanos has not yet sent a formal relocation letter to the NFL, nor has he notified public officials in Los Angeles and San Diego.

The Chargers have called San Diego home since 1961 and have played in Qualcomm Stadium, formerly Jack Murphy Stadium, in the city’s Mission Valley area since 1967. Qualcomm is the fourth-oldest NFL stadium in the league.

In 1960, the Chargers began AFL play in Los Angeles.

