Man Found Fatally Shot In Pico Rivera

January 11, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA.com) — Detectives are going door to door in Pico Rivera after a man was found shot to death early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 12:47 a.m. in the 4200 block of Acacia Avenue, where a man in his early 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of his car. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person at the scene appeared to be in some sort of medical distress and was taken to a hospital, where investigators are trying to speak to him.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was approached by an unknown gunman and shot. The victim’s home city is not known, but he apparently has family ties to the Pico Rivera neighborhood where he was found.

Detectives are going door to door in an effort to find any witnesses to the shooting.

