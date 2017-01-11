LAPD Hopes Public Can Lead Them To Suspect Who Robbed Same Business Twice In A Week

January 11, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: LAPD, Robbery, Suspect

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)   —  The Los Angeles Police Department is hoping the public can lead them to the suspect who robbed the same Hollywood-area business twice in the same week.

Police said the suspect robbed the business — located in the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard — the first time on Christmas day. The suspect allegedly asked an employee to change a $5 bill. When the employee opened the cash register the suspect reached into it and began taking money. The employee and the suspect reportedly struggled and the suspect shoved the employee out of the way.

Two days later, around midnight, the suspect returned to the same business and shoved another employee to the side and took more cash from the location, police said.

The suspect is believed to live in the area. He was seen wearing the same outfit during the commission of both thefts.

The suspect is described as Asian with black hair and brown eyes. He is in his mid 20s, is approximately 5 feet 2 inches and  weighs approximately 170-190 lbs. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap with red bill, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, multiple chain necklaces, and a gray backpack.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to call Robbery Detective Officer Wechsler at (213) 972-2954.

 

