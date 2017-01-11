Homicide Detectives Probe Stabbing Death Of Woman Killed By Samurai Sword In Temple City

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Homicide Detectives with the LA County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in Temple City.

A man was also reported wounded in the attack that occurred just after noon Wednesday in the 6000 block of Temple City Boulevard.

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the location.

Upon arriving, deputies found two victims with stab wounds — a 40-year-old Latina and a 42-year-old Latino.

The male victim was able to tell authorities that he and the woman were sitting inside the residence when the suspect, a 44-year-old Latino, entered the home through the front door and attacked the female victim with a wrench.

The suspect then allegedly picked up a samurai sword and stabbed her one time in the lower body. She was declared dead at the scene.

The male victim attempted to stop the suspect from attacking the woman. The suspect then attacked the male victim with the samurai sword striking him several times. The suspect fled.

Deputies set up a perimeter to search for the suspect. The suspect ultimately emerged from between two houses and surrendered peacefully to the deputies.

It is believed the suspect and the female victim were acquainted. It remains unclear why he allegedly attacked her.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital. He was treated for his injuries and released.

The sword and wrench were recovered at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and treated for a minor puncture wound. He was later booked at Temple Sheriff Station for murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.