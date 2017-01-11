Garcetti Holds Substantial Fundraising Lead Over Challengers In Mayoral Race

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Mayor Eric Garcetti continues to hold a substantial fundraising lead over his 10 challengers in the March 7 primary election, after raising $538,527 in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to figures released Wednesday by the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission.

Garcetti has raised $2,789,257.15 in total through Dec. 31, compared to $335,706.30 for challenger Mitchell Schwartz, who has raised the second-highest amount. None of the other candidates still in the race have raised more than $3,700.

Incumbents in the City Council races also hold leads in fundraising.

In the 1st Council District, incumbent Gil Cedillo has raised $355,917.24, compared to Joe Bray-Ali at $46,280.40, Giovany Hernandez at $5,275 and Jesse Rosas at $0.

In the 5th Council District, incumbent Paul Koretz has raised $362,375.79, compared to Jesse Creed at $250,593.24, while Mark Herd has not raised any money.

The seat for the 7th Council District is open due to former Councilman Felipe Fuentes stepping down in September to work for a Sacramento lobbying firm.

Twenty people have qualified to run for the seat. Monica Rodriguez leads in fundraising at $213,484.64. The only other candidate to raise at least six figures was Karo Torossian with $186,708.46.

In the 9th Council District, incumbent Curren Price has raised $395,025.73, compared to Jorge Nuno at $78,868 and Adriana Cabrera with no money raised.

In the 11th Council District, incumbent Mike Bonin has raised $413,881.92, compared to Mark Ryavec at $18,431 and Robin Rudisill at $0.

In the 13th Council District, incumbent Mitch O’Farrell has raised $347,350.48, compared to Sylvie Shain at $12,043 and Jessica Salans at $6,165.

Candidates Doug Haines, David de la Torre and Bill Zide all reported raising no money.

In the 15th Council District, incumbent Joe Buscaino has raised $343,737.59, while his two challengers, Caney Arnold, and Noel Gould, reported raising no money.

City Attorney Mike Feuer is running unopposed and has raised $682,091.42.

City Controller Ron Galperin is also running unopposed and has raised $446,838.88.

Incumbent councilman Bob Blumenfield (3rd district) is also running unopposed and has raised $205,262.77.

