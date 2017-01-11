Dodgers Announce 10 Bobblehead Nights For 2017 Season

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Looking to expand your bobblehead collection?
The Dodgers announced Wednesday ten bobblehead dates for the 2017 season.
The first seven were revealed: Corey Seager (April 29), Kenley Jansen (May 10), Joc Pederson (May 23), Justin Turner (June 6), Andre Ethier (June 21), Dave Roberts ( July 6) and Clayton Kershaw (July 26).
The team said the three remaining Dodger bobbleheads will be announced at a later date. The dates for those giveaways are set for Aug. 15, Sept. 6, and Sept. 26.
