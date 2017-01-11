Dodgers Announce 10 Bobblehead Nights For 2017 Season

January 11, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: Bobbleheads, Dodgers

LOS ANGELES   (CBSLA.com) — Looking to expand your bobblehead collection?

The Dodgers announced Wednesday ten bobblehead dates for the 2017 season.

The first seven were revealed: Corey Seager (April 29), Kenley Jansen (May 10), Joc Pederson (May 23), Justin Turner (June 6), Andre Ethier (June 21), Dave Roberts ( July 6) and Clayton Kershaw (July 26).

The team said the three remaining Dodger bobbleheads will be announced at a later date.  The dates for those giveaways are set for Aug. 15, Sept. 6, and Sept. 26.

For more about Dodgers promotions, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia