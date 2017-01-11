Combination Of King Tides, Rain Could Cause Flooding In Coastal Areas

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Coastal residents are braced for possible flooding as king tides coincide with the second wet storm of the week.
Forecasters warned that low-lying coastal areas could experience minor tidal overflow Wednesday morning, and an increased chance Thursday morning because of higher surf conditions.
King tides are typically the highest tide of the year, but this year it could get as high as eight feet.
Marino Psaros with the California King Tides Project told KNX 1070’s Cooper Rummell that the tides alone typically don’t cause damage, but when they hit during a winter storm like this week, flooding can be a concern.