Relative Arrested After Woman Shot Dead During Family Gathering In Brea

BREA (CBSLA.com) — A woman was fatally shot Tuesday night in the Orange County community of Brea, and another woman, described as an extended family member of the victim, was taken into custody.
The shooting occurred during a family gathering at a home in the 400 block of North Tangerine Place, the Brea Police Department announced on Twitter just before 6 p.m. Brea police said the suspect confronted the victim in the driveway and shot her several times in the upper body with a handgun.
A possible motive for the killing has not been disclosed. Neither woman was immediately identified. Their names would likely be released Wednesday, police said.
The suspect was taken to Brea police headquarters for booking.
Detectives and crime scene investigators were expected to remain at the home processing the crime scene through most of Tuesday night.
