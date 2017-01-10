Question Mark Cleaned From Mariah Carey’s Star On Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been cleaned up after a question mark was written on the star.
The vandalism was reported to police Sunday night after it was learned that someone on Instagram was claiming responsibility for the action, said Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
The vandalism was a question mark written on the star after the singer’s name, Martinez said.
An image of the vandalism was first posted by Instagram user @sirenofla. Later images of the vandalized star reposted to Instagram showed the original caption said, “My first graffiti ever and it was totally worth it.”
On Monday, Hollywood Historic Trust workers cleaned up and refinished the star, which cost $1,500 to restore, Martinez said.
Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im said investigators were reviewing security video in an effort to identify whoever vandalized the star.
The question mark apparently referred to Mariah Carey’s much-criticized performance in New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
