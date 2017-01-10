Pomona Motorcycle Officer Struck By SUV While Responding To Fatal Crash

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in Pomona, and a motorcycle officer responding to the hit-and-run collision was critically injured in a separate crash, police said.
The pedestrian, who was in his 40s or 50s, died about 6:35 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Garey Avenue, Pomona police said. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.
The alleged hit-and-run motorist later returned to the crash site, California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said. The unidentified Pomona man, who is 21, was questioned, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Jimenez said the Pomona officer was responding to the scene of the fatality when his motorcycle collided with a Ford Explorer making a turn in the 1400 block of North Garey Avenue.
The 32-year-old officer, a nine-year veteran of the force, was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a head injury. His name was not released.
Officers interviewed the driver of the Explorer, who was not injured. The CHP is investigating both the pedestrian fatality and the officer’s crash, Jimenez said.
Garey Avenue was closed in the area while an investigation was conducted.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)