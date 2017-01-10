Police: Staffer Embezzles $50K From Hermosa Beach Church, Temple

HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of embezzling about $50,000 from a church and a temple in Hermosa Beach that had employed her as an office administrator since 2008, police announced Tuesday.
Celina Maldonado, 36, of Los Angeles, was arrested on Monday and has since been released on bail, according to Hermosa Beach police Sgt. Mick Gaglia.
The staff at Temple Shalom, which rents space from St. Cross Episcopal Church at 1818 Monterey Blvd., reported several weeks ago that several checks were missing, Gaglia said.
“Detectives, along with bank investigators, determined Maldonado had been depositing checks from the temple and St. Cross Church into her personal bank account,” the sergeant alleged. “The checks were payable to the temple and church and totaled approximately $50,000.”
Anyone with additional information about the case was urged to contact Hermosa Beach police Detective Dean Garkow at 310-318-0348 or dgarkow@hermosapolice.org.
