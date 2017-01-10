Man Wounded In Officer-Involved Shooting In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man was wounded late Tuesday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Los Angeles.
No officers were injured in the shooting, which happened at 4:50 p.m. in the area of 11th and Hope streets, according to Capt. Andy Neiman of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Neiman said the suspect was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not available. Police had earlier reported that an unresponsive man was down at the scene and an ambulance had been requested.
Officers with the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division were flagged down and “directed to an individual,” at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred, Neiman said.
“There were reports he was possibly armed with a knife,” but that could not be immediately confirmed, the captain said.
