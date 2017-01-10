Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing LA County Sheriff’s Sergeant

January 10, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: LA County Sheriffs Department

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A parolee suspected of shooting a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant and pumping four more bullets into his body as he lay on the ground has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

The district attorney’s office said Tuesday that Trenton Lovell is due back in court Feb. 15 for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial. He is being held without bail.

The 27-year-old is accused in the Oct. 5 killing of Sgt. Steve Owen in Lancaster.

The murder charge includes the special circumstance allegations of murder of a peace officer in the performance of his duties and murder for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest. Prosecutors will determine later whether to seek the death penalty.

Owen was a decorated 29-year veteran.

Thousands of mourners attended Owen’s funeral procession in October.

