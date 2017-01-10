Police Shoot Armed Suspect In Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Tuesday investigated the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that took place in Orange County.
According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. Monday to the 21800 block of Newland Street for an agency assistance call from paramedics.
Upon their arrival, officers located an unresponsive woman on the ground in front of the location. A man was standing next to her, holding a knife.
Authorities said the man was uncooperative with their commands, which prompted an officer-involved shooting to occur.
The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting. At this time, he remains listed in critical condition.
Neither the woman nor the officer sustained injuries.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation.