Family Of Ontario Businessman Offers $50,000 To Help Find His Killer

ONTARIO (CBSLA.com) — The family of an Ontario man Tuesday offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer.

It has been almost a year since Arturo Perez was murdered inside his Ontario business, and police still have no suspects.

The 56-year-old victim was the owner of Art’s Forklift Repair at 1948 Grove Avenue, where his body was found on Jan. 27, 2016.

The day before he was killed, Berenice Crain left work without saying bye to her dad because he was busy.

“Every time I relive that, it’s painful because I wish I could’ve taken the time to tell him bye dad, but I didn’t know it was going to be the last time I would see him,” Crain recalled.

The next day, the family found Perez, shot dead while sitting at his office desk with his legs crossed, possibly sleeping in his underwear – something he usually did after a long day, said his wife of 40 years.

Crain translated for her mother saying: “The question she always asked herself is why?”

The family suspected Perez possibly knew his killer, who may have been after money. There were rumors the wealthy businessman hid a large chunk of change at the office.

Months after Perez’s death, his wife found some hidden money in a tool box to which only her husband had access, but not the rumored amount.

“I wish that it was maybe handed over than him giving his life up for it if that was the case,” Crain said.

She said her father was very kind and generous with his money. “Whoever needed help in anything, they knew to come to my father. They knew to come to him. They knew that he could bail them out of anything.”

Ontario police said they plan on releasing new details about the case later this week.