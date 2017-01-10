Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – January 9

January always brings a month of low-key activities that are perfect for post-holiday season entertainment. After spending too much money and eating too many holiday cookies, it’s always nice to take some time, kick back and relax. The week features special recognition days at Knott’s Berry Farm, a variety of museum exhibitions and a celebrity poker tournament raising money for charity. Once the weekend arrives, nature lovers can enjoy a night hike and Monster Jam returns to Southern California.

Fire and Law Tribute Days

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

Starting Monday, Knott's Berry Farm will be recognizing our local heroes, with special admission available for all active, full-time fire and law enforcement employees. Many different fields are included, from Highway Patrol officers and FBI agents to U.S. Forest Service personnel and workers from the Department of Forestry. The promotion, which will continue every day for the rest of the month, provides free admission for the service member and a guest. Additional tickets may be purchased at a discounted rate of $27 so your whole group can ride roller coasters, watch live shows and pan for gold.

“Kristin Leachman: Xylem Rays”

Laguna Art Museum

307 Cliff Drive

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8971

An interesting exhibition at the Laguna Art Museum is rapidly drawing to a close. Though it launched bck in October, Sunday will be the final day for "Kristin Leachman: Xylem Rays," which was a pivotal part of the museum's Art & Nature Festival back in November. A Pasadena-based artist, Leachman's latest series is comprised of paintings that depict the intricate movement of water from a tree's roots to its leaves. Each of these impressive, interesting works is different from the last, but all help Leachman tell a story: the landscape arounds us helps connect us, not just to each other but also to the natural world. The showcase also includes a short film about her work.

Celebrity Poker Tournament

Wyndham Anaheim Garden Grove

12021 Harbor Boulevard

Garden Grove, CA 92840

(714) 867-5555

Sports Anaheim partners with Young Warriors present an exciting mid-week event. Those that love playing cards will have a blast at the Celebrity Poker Tournament, where guests can practice their skills and compete against one another throughout the night. The event will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at Garden Grove's Wyndham hotel. All of the proceeds will go to Young Warriors, an organization that creates mentoring programs for young boys without father figures. Food and drinks will be included in the ticket price, and additional prizes will be handed out at the winning poker table. Expect to find celebrities like L.A. Rams running back Eric Dickerson.

“As She Liked It: The Shakespearean Roles of Madame Modjeska”

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

Opening up last month, "As She Liked It: The Shakespearean Roles of Madame Modjeska" is one of the Bowers Museum's latest exhibitions. It centers around Madame Helena Modjeska, a Polish actress that settled in Orange County in the late 1800s. Though Shakespeare died 400 years ago, his plays continue to leave an impression on actors, writers and readers around the world. This exhibit honors his life while also giving nods to Modjeska, who performed in stage versions of Shakespeare plays both in Poland and the U.S. It also contains items from throughout her lifetime—paintings of the actress, gifts she was given by fans, costumes and more.

A Long Winter’s Night Hike

Peter’s Canyon Regional Park

8548 East Canyon View Trail

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 973-6611

While many have long, difficult daytime hikes or easy morning strolls, few OC parks offer night hikes. The event allows guests to see Peter's Canyon in a way they never have before—by moonlight. Trampling through the wilderness at night has a very different atmosphere than sunlit trails. As you move by the light of the moon, and watch the stars twinkle up above, you'll participate in organized activities set up by park leaders. Even if it doesn't seem like it here in Orange County, it is winter so make sure to dress warm and bring a jacket. Good walking shoes and a flashlight are also recommended. Each guest will be offered cookies and hot chocolate.

Monster Jam

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

2000 East Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 940-2000

This popular event returns to Angel Stadium, bringing with it an adrenaline rush for all age groups. The famed Monster Jam is an action-packed motorsport show that features plenty of car races and thrilling crashes. With vibrantly colored cars and creative designs, children especially will be thrilled by the excitement of Monster Jam. Held this year on January 14 and 28, as well as February 11 and 25, the event features trucks like Grave Digger, Ice Cream Man, Razin Kane, Team Hot Wheels and Scarlet Bandit. There will also be a Monster Jam Pit Party featuring a freestyle motocross show called Nuclear Cowboyz.

Great Train Show

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(630) 608-4988

Sunday marks the second day of the two-day Great Train Show, an exhibit at the OC Fair & Event Center that showcases a variety of miniature trains. Go back and forth between two different buildings that will house over 300 tables of trains from more than 60 vendors and exhibitors. In addition to what is for sale, the event will feature 20 different displays—fully operational—so train lovers can get their fix of the excitement. In addition, there will be a lifesize train for children to ride, a bounce house and various prizes. Children 11 and under are free while admission for adults is $10 on Saturday and $9 on Sunday.