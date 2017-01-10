Avalanche Alerts, Snowfall Close Ski Resorts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Avalanche warnings and storm conditions prompted several ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada to close Tuesday or halt chair lift operations due to high winds and low visibility.
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning through Wednesday morning saying on its website a “high avalanche danger exists for all elevations.”
Sugar Bowl ski resort’s website said that due to the road closure of I-80, high winds and low visibility it would be closed Tuesday.
Adventure Mountain in Lake Tahoe was closed due to blizzard conditions.
Mammoth Mountain spokeswoman Joani Lynch said that just one lift was running Tuesday morning after heavy overnight snowfall.
Bear Valley said the “extreme weather” forced it to stop all lifts Tuesday but it planned to reopen Wednesday. Its website said “Wednesday will be an epic day, so come and enjoy.”
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)