SB 405 Freeway Closed Following Erratic Police Chase

January 10, 2017 4:51 AM
Filed Under: Arrested, Gunman, Pursuit

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway remained closed Tuesday morning after an attempted murder suspect opened fire during an erratic police chase.

According to police, Marcos Tulio Flores, described as a documented gang member, was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. by SWAT officers.

The chase unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Monday on Sherman Way. Flores stopped several times, taunting police, and then headed onto the 101 and 405 freeways.

WATCH THE ENTIRE CHASE HERE

At one point, SKY2 captured police firing shots at Flores’ vehicle on the freeway.

The pursuit, which came to an end on the southbound 405 Freeway near the Sunset Boulevard offramp, ended shortly after midnight, police said.

Detectives said Flores is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 36-year-old woman in the 17500 block of Gilmore Street. At this time, the victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

