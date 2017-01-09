Suspect At Large In Van Nuys Shooting

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police were seeking a 32-year-old man suspected of shooting and critically wounding his sister-in-law in Van Nuys early Sunday morning.
Marcos Tulio Flores, described as a documented gang member, is suspected of shooting the 36-year-old victim in the 17500 block of Gilmore Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victim was shot in the upper body and remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
Flores is Hispanic, 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He could be driving a gray 2004 Acura TL with the California license plate 7ELH285 and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who spots him should not make contact but instead call 911.
Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call detectives with the LAPD’s West Valley Division at (818) 374-7746 or 818-374-7880. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)