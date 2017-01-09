Supreme Court Won’t Hear American Indian Girl’s Custody Case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family members say they are disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case involving their former foster daughter, a girl with Native American ancestry who was ordered removed from their California home and reunited with relatives in Utah.
Rusty and Summer Page said in a statement Monday that the high court’s decision is a “crushing blow.”
Lexi, who is part Choctaw, was 6 years old when she was taken from her foster home near Los Angeles last March. She was placed with extended family in Utah under a decades-old federal law designed to keep Native American families together.
A California appeals court affirmed in July a lower court’s decision to remove the girl.
The Pages say they will continue advocating for changes to the law.
