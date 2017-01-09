Storm Brings Down Iconic Big Tree In Northern California

January 9, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: Calavares Big Trees State Park, Northern California, Pioneer Cabin Tree

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A giant sequoia tree known for the huge tunnel carved through it has been taken down by a historic storm pummeling California.

The Pioneer Cabin tree in Calavares Big Trees State Park was toppled by the storm that has caused widespread flooding, strong winds and power outages throughout Northern California.

The tree was hollowed out in the 1180s to allow tourists and later cars to pass through it, but more recently has only hosted hikers.

Park volunteers Jim Allday photographed the aftermath of the tree’s fall and says it shattered as it hit the ground.

There’s no immediate cause of the tree’s fall, but it may have been due to the tree’s shallow root system and the major and sudden influx of rain.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Pedro MEndozaluna says:
    January 9, 2017 at 10:17 am

    1180s, mmm must have been to allow Spaniards thru!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia