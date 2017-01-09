Report: LA Valley College Pays Hackers $28K Ransom

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Los Angeles Valley College in Valley Glen paid a $28,000 ransom following a cyber-attack to its system over winter break.
The school newspaper, The Valley Star, reports that the school paid the ransom in bitcoins on Jan. 6 after hackers locked its file, email and messaging systems.
The school initially reported the hack Jan. 3, describing it as “malicious cyber activity.” The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department cyber-crimes unit had been investigating the case.
The Valley Star reports that the hackers locked the system with encryption and threatened to delete all files within seven days if they were not paid with bitcoin.
The school used a cyber-insurance policy to pay the hackers off, the Valley Star said.