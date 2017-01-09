Judge To Consider Revoking Conditional Release Of So-Called ‘Pillowcase Rapist’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A judge in Santa Clarita will begin hearing arguments Monday on whether to revoke the conditional release of a serial rapist from Coalinga State Hospital for at least one year.
The hearing will be held over two days in Santa Clara County for Christopher Hubbart, the so-called “Pillowcase Rapist.”
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Hubbart violated several terms of his conditional release, including failing five polygraph tests.
He was released from the hospital in July 2014 and was assigned by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Gilbert Brown to live at a home in the 20300 block of East Avenue R.
Residents of the area were opposed to the decision.
In 2015, the district attorney’s office tried to have Hubbart’s release revoked, but a judge rejected the request.
Hubbart was designated a sexually violent predator in 1996.
