Off-Duty L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved In Gun Battle In San Bernardino

January 9, 2017 10:31 PM
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a gun battle with a group of people in San Bernardino Monday afternoon.

The rolling shootout began in the 4300 block of Mountain View Avenue and ended in the 1900 block of D street.

With their guns drawn, San Bernardino police officers were seen entering a home on D Street, where they arrested two people.

One of the suspects was wounded in the gun fight, but the deputy was not hurt.

The suspects were believed to be in a Mercedes, which was riddled with bullet holes. And so was Jonathan Albin’s Nissan parked on the street. He said he heard up to 10 shots and called 911 immediately.

“It seemed like a semi-automatic weapon rather than something that would require longer time to fire between shots,” said one neighbor.

“It was so close I jumped across my bed and got down on the floor,” another neighbor recalled.

“It was really scary, and I couldn’t even get through to 911 because everyone is calling in,” a third neighbor said.

A source told CBS’s Crystal Cruz that the Mercedes might have been involved in a case of road rage.

Police are looking for two more possible suspects.

What led to the shootout is still under investigation.

